FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to co-op with Malaysia

2018-04-27 15:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to close dialogue and cooperation with Malaysia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in his congratulatory letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Anifah Aman, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on April 27.

The two ministers had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Mammadyarov, in his letter to his counterpart, mentioned that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to close dialogue and cooperation with Malaysia in the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding and trust.



The minister noted that two countries have developed a warm relationship underpinned by common interests and close cooperation.

He emphasized great significance of intensifying people-to-people relations, growing interest in each other’s culture which is the best guarantee for bringing the two countries even closer.



Mammadyarov also highlighted that the position of Malaysia concerning the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, the support to the relevant UN and OIC resolutions adopted in this framework is highly appreciated and reiterated his conviction that this support will continue.



Aman, for his part, said that over the past 25 years relations between two countries have tremendously grown in many areas including people-to-people ties.

He stated that it is a matter of satisfaction that these relations are multifaceted based on mutual goodwill and understanding.

Also, the minister emphasized that he looks forward to continue working closely to further enhance bilateral relations and bring them to greater heights.

