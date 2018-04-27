What to expect from Uzbekistan increasing excise taxes?

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Each sovereign state conducts its own customs and tax policy, and, naturally, many countries decide to increase excise taxes to effectively raise budget income, member of Azerbaijani Parliament Rufat Guliyev told Trend, commenting on the news that Uzbekistan will increase the excise tax on cigarettes and alcohol in order to replenish local budgets.

According to Guliyev, raising taxes on cigarettes and alcohol can also help to decrease use of these products.

“In Turkey, for example, taxes on cigarettes are several times bigger than the cost of the cigarettes themselves. In the UK, a pack of cigarettes, which costs 1.5 to 2 pounds, is sold for 7 to 10 pounds. And all of this is a source of income for the budget,” member of the parliament said.

Guliyev mentioned production of low-quality substitutes, especially for alcohol products, among the risks involved.