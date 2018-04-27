Oil prices inch down but supported by Iran concerns

2018-04-27 16:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Oil prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar rose, but Brent was still headed for a third week of gains amid supply concerns should the United States reimpose sanctions on Iran, Reuters reports.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 16 cents at $74.58 a barrel at 1049 GMT. This month, Brent hit highs above $75, a level last seen in late 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 21 cents to $67.98 a barrel. This month, WTI has gained around 4.7 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide by May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of an agreement with six other world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Brent has risen by around 6 percent this month on expectations of renewed sanctions, which would likely dampen Iranian oil exports. The gains came despite a higher dollar .DXY, which is at its strongest since Jan. 12 against a basket of currencies.

Increases in the U.S. currency make dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.