Uzbek president orders improvement of villages

2018-04-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a video-conference on improvement of country’s villages in line with the “Obod qishloq” [Comfortable village] program, the press service of the president said on April 26.

“No practical measures have been taken on improvement of villages over the past 25 years, apart from construction of standard housing. The necessary financial resources have not been allocated. Streets, social facilities, drinking water, electricity and other important utilities in most of the villages worn out and ceased to meet modern requirements due to lack of required attention,” the president said.

He said that disorderly and unauthorized construction without observing the norms and modern requirements by the population has become commonplace. The villagers got used to this state of affairs and have stopped paying attention to the improvement of their streets, houses and yards.

“It is easy to imagine what the mood of people living in places with deplorable infrastructure is. And why should our citizens live in such places?” Mirziyoyev said.