Gymnast from New Zealand: World Cup in Baku leaves great impressions

2018-04-27 16:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics organized in Baku leaves great impressions, gymnast from New Zealand Grace Schroder told Trend April 27.

"I am in Baku for the first time and I am impressed by the qualitatively organized training and performance,” she said. “The gymnastics arena where we are competing is simply amazing."

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first day of qualifying competitions.