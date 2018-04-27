Spectator wishes Azerbaijani gymnasts to reach great heights

2018-04-27 16:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The World Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics are great, and I enjoy them very much, Azerbaijani spectator Lala Akhmedova told Trend April 27 on the sidelines of the competition, that has kicked off in Baku today.

She added that she attends such a large-scale competition for the first time, and her son was also engaged in gymnastics,and she really wanted to bring him to see the performances within the World Cup.

Lala Akhmedova wished Azerbaijani athletes good luck in the competitions.

"I would like to wish our gymnasts good health and prosperity so that they will always delight sports fans with their achievements. I wish them success and only success and to reach great heights in the World Cup," Akhmedova said.