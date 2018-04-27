First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in the Senate of France, Senator Alain Houpert.

Noting that Houpert visits Azerbaijan as the head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group, Mrs. Aliyeva touched upon relations between the two countries and expressed her satisfaction with the very successful development of the Azerbaijani-French relations in all spheres.

Mrs. Aliyeva said that successful cooperation in political, economic and other spheres has been established between the countries, further adding that the Azerbaijani-French inter-parliamentary relations play an important role in strengthening of these relations.

The First Vice-President said that many events have been held in this regard over the recent years.

Touching upon the economic relations, Mrs. Aliyeva noted the very successful cooperation in the energy sector, and said that along with that, cooperation was established in the fields of transport, agriculture, ecology and other spheres.

Mrs. Aliyeva stressed the successful activity of many French companies in Azerbaijan.

