"Azerishig" to expand list of electronic services

2018-04-27 16:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan's "Azerishig" OJSC will expand the number of electronic services, deputy chairman of the company Ramil Yusifov said at a press conference April 27.

The deputy chairman said that over the past period, the company has carried out extensive work on the introduction of its services in the "Electronic government" portal.

Currently, Azerishig" creates the components necessary to coordinate the information systems and reserves of the company with the "Electronic government" portal.