World Cup in Baku organized at very high level: Italian gymnast

2018-04-27 16:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The level of organization of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku is very high, Italian gymnast Milena Baldassarri told Trend April 27.

The gymnast said she was pleased with her performance.

"I did everything well in the exercises with hoop and I am happy with the results. Unfortunately, I made a mistake with the ball, but still performed well," Baldassarri said.

Italian gymnast noted that she performs at the tournament with such a level of organization for the first time.

"This is my first time in Baku, and I really like it here. The city is beautiful and the arena is even more beautiful. Everything is perfect in the gymnastics arena, it is large, and there is enough space for training and performances. I like everything," said the rhythmic gymnast.