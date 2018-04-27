Georgian gymnast voices pleasure over performing in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Elina Valieva, representing Georgia at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, said that performing in Baku is a pleasure for her.

Valieva, talking to Trend following her performance, voiced hope to reach the final.

"Absolutely all rivals deserve to reach the final. The main thing is to get ready and not to relax. But, almost all who came to Baku has a chance to reach the final. There are a lot of strong gymnasts, and there will be high competition for awards," Valieva said.

Valieva further said that she had visited Baku earlier.

"In 2014, I performed at the European Championships, and it was my first major Competitions. This experience allowed me to compete at the World Championships in 2017. Also, I have visited Baku during the World Cup stages," Valieva said.

She added that it's very nice and comfortable in Baku, and performing here is just a pleasure.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.