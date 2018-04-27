Turkish vice prime minister, Kyrgyz ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

2018-04-27 17:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Ibrahim Zhunusov met with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Kyrgyz-Turkish relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as joint steps to implement the agreements reached during the official visit of the Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov to Turkey on April 9-11.