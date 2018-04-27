World Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics held in "very exciting and disciplined way"

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The World Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics are held in a very exciting and disciplined way, many thanks to the organizers for their work, one of the spectators, Nelly Kuzmicheva told Trend April 27.

"I often attend competitions held in the National Gymnastics Arena, as my granddaughter is also engaged in gymnastics for the second year, and today she will take part in the opening ceremony," she said.

Kuzmicheva said, it is very important that the country hosts such major sporting events, which instill in children a love of sports.

"My granddaughter herself expressed a desire to do gymnastics, she loves this sport, and she seeks to achieve great success," Kuzmicheva added.

The spectator also stressed that, of course, she is a fan of Azerbaijani gymnasts and she likes the manner of performances of the athletes from Russia and Ukraine.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.