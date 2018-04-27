Mexico eyes to export tequila to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Mexican producers of tequila intend to export their products to Azerbaijan, Lourdes Siordia, a representative of the Mexican tequila producing company, told Trend.

To this end, a trade delegation from Mexico arrived in Baku on April 24, she said, adding that businessmen from Mexico held talks with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, importers of alcoholic beverages.

“We hope to start exporting our products to Azerbaijan as soon as possible,” she said. “We see great potential in the Azerbaijani market, there are great opportunities here.”