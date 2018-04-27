First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

2018-04-27 17:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 14:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group of the Senate of France, Senator Alain Houpert.

Noting that Houpert visits Azerbaijan as the head of France-Caucasus Friendship Group, Mrs. Aliyeva touched upon relations between the two countries and expressed her satisfaction with the very successful development of the Azerbaijani-French relations in all spheres.

Mrs. Aliyeva said that successful cooperation in political, economic and other spheres has been established between the countries, further adding that the Azerbaijani-French inter-parliamentary relations play an important role in strengthening of these relations.

The First Vice-President said that many events have been held in this regard over the recent years.

Touching upon the economic relations, Mrs. Aliyeva noted the very successful cooperation in the energy sector, and said that along with that, cooperation was established in the fields of transport, agriculture, ecology and other spheres.

Mrs. Aliyeva stressed the successful activity of many French companies in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the importance of humanitarian ties, Mrs. Aliyeva stressed that successful cooperation has been established in this sphere, adding that humanitarian ties unite countries and peoples.

Reminding that Azerbaijan Culture Days were successfully held not only in the capital city Paris, but also in other cities of France, and were met with great interest, the First Vice-President highlighted the activities carried out in Azerbaijan in this regard.

Mrs. Aliyeva further noted the successful activity of the French Lyceum and the Azerbaijan-French University in Azerbaijan.

"Huge work has been done in this area, but there is still potential," Mrs. Aliyeva said, voicing confidence in further development of relations between the two countries.

The French senator, for his part, said that meeting with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a great honor for him. Houpert stressed that development of relations between France and Azerbaijan is satisfying.

Houpert highly appreciated the work carried out by Mrs. Aliyeva to promote Azerbaijan in France, and touched upon the importance of continuing activities in this direction.

Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and France over the recent years, he said these ties will serve to further development of the relations.

The senator emphasized that Azerbaijan is an important country for the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news