Spain’s gymnast: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s activity worthy of gratitude

2018-04-27 17:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The activity of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is worthy gratitude, Spain’s gymnast Polina Berezina told Trend April 27.

"I am in Baku for the first time,” Berezina said. “I really liked the city."

The gymnast stressed that the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is worthy of gratitude.

"It is pleasant to compete in Baku, thanks to the work of the organizers,” Berezina said. “Spectators support everyone who appears on the arena, this helps to perform."

"I intend to perform well and then everything will depend on the referees and rivals," the gymnast added.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.