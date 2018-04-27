Conditions for gymnasts in Baku simply magnificent - Polish gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is simply magnificent, Polish gymnast Natalia Wisniewska told Trend April 27.

“I came to Baku for the first time,” she said. “I really liked your National Gymnastics Arena. There are no such arenas in Poland. I’d like to say that it is very pleasant for me to perform here.”

Talking about her performance, Wisniewska noted that she needs to work on the mistakes made.

“In general, I liked my performance, but I could have performed better,” she noted. “This is my first World Cup and I am very nervous. Now I understand that I need to train more in order to perform better in the future.”

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.