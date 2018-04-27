Pompeo perfectly understands situation in Syria – Turkish FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo perfectly understands the situation in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported April 27.

He noted that if, as the US promised, PYD and YPG leave Syria’s Manbij, there will be no need to start a new military operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria.

He said that PYD/YPG is a threat to Turkey and the whole region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Brussels on April 27.