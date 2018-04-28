'I may go' to Jerusalem embassy opening, Trump says

2018-04-28 00:17 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he might travel to Israel for the opening of a new US embassy there, located in Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“I may go,” the president said. “Very proud of it.”

Administration officials have previously said it was unlikely that Trump would lead the delegation, and that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, his daughter, would travel in his stead.

Trump was speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Asked about the embassy opening, he praised the location in Arnona, in West Jerusalem, as an ideal spot.