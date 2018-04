Number of ministries to be reduced in Turkey - PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

The number of ministries will be decrease in Turkey, said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Turkish media reported.

"Of course, this is ultimately decided by the president of the country, but I know that he adheres to the idea of reducing (the number of ministries)", the prime minister said.