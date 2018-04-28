Trump vows not to repeat mistakes of past US leaders in dealing with North Korea

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was encouraged by a historic meeting between North and South Korean leaders but added he would not repeat the mistakes of past administrations and would maintain pressure on Pyongyang until denuclearization occurs, according Reuters.

Trump told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he hoped his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be productive and he was encouraged by the expressed goal of North and South Korean leaders for complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.