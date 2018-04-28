NAFTA parties agree to resume talks on May 7

Mexico, Canada and the United States have agreed to extend negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and resume talks on May 7 "to speed up the process," Mexico's Economy Ministry said on Friday, according Xinhua.

Negotiating teams from the three countries held a series of technical meetings in Washington on April 4-27 that culminated with the agreement, the ministry said in a statement.

"Over a period of more than three weeks, the teams deepened the technical work on all of the topics of the negotiation," said the ministry.

The chief negotiators, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, "held various weekly meetings in Washington to follow up on the progress of the talks," the ministry said.