Libya, US sign documents on security cooperation

2018-04-28

US Charge d'Affaires to Libya, Stephanie Williams, and Libyan Foreign Ministry's Under Secretary of Political Affairs, Lutfi Almughrabi, on Friday signed documents on security cooperation, according to the Libyan Foreign Ministry, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said the documents include a memorandum of intent for airport security and a letter of agreement to support Libyan policing, corrections and justice sector development.

The two sides also vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas.