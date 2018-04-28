Former Guatemala president Alvaro Arzu dies at 72

Alvaro Arzu, Guatemala’s former president who signed the 1996 peace accord ending the country’s civil war and the current mayor of the capital, has died. He was 72, The Globe and Mail reported.

Alfredo Brito, spokesman for President Jimmy Morales, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Guatemala City official Rosa Maria Bolanos told the newspaper Prensa Libre Friday that Arzu was playing golf with friends and relatives when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken to a medical centre, but did not survive.