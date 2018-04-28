Turkey talks construction of logistics center in Kars province

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of a logistics center within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project has been implemented by over 50 percent, the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of Turkey told Trend April 25.

The ministry noted that there are no delays in the construction of the logistics center in Kars province.

"After commissioning, the logistics center will become one of the most important railway hubs in Turkey," the ministry said.

The launch of the logistics center in Kars province is scheduled for Oct. 30 this year.

Earlier, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend that a 300,000 square meter land plot was allotted for the construction of the logistics center.