Italy gives green light to build TAP pipeline

The Council of State of Italy give the green light to build the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), RIA Novosti reported.



The Council of State is Italy's top administrative court, arbitrating cases concerning the State administration and the government.



In its ruling, the top administrative court said TAP's environmental impact permit, awarded in 2014, had met all the conditions needed.



TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.