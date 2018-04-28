Georgia’s four resorts hosted 25% more visitors

Georgia’s mountain resorts are becoming popular tourist spots, hosting 514,874 visitors during the winter season in 2017-2018, which is a 25 percent year-on-year (y/y) increase, Agenda reports.

Statistics show that Georgia’s relatively new resorts have attracted more visitors this winter season of which Goderdzi on the slopes of the mountainous Adjara region is the most popular one.

Here is how the number of visitors increased in each winter resort of Georgia:

Goderdzi - 129 percent

Tetnuldi - 122 percent

Tatsvali - 119 percent

Gudauri - 25 percent

Bakuriani - 15 percent