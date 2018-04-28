Sukhoi working with Iranian companies on new agreements for aircraft supply

2018-04-28 09:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russian Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) is working with Iranian companies on signing new memorandums of intent on supplying Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger planes, deputy director for communication at SCAC Marina Motornaya told Trend.

Earlier, the managing directors of Aseman and Iran Air Tour Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian company manufacturing super jets to buy 40 aircraft.

The MoUs was signed in the presence of Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Oleg Bocharov on the sidelines of the 2018 Eurasia Airshow.

The aircraft supply to Iran under these memoranda is planned to be completed by 2022.