Kazakh People's Assembly to mull Five Social Initiatives

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held in Astana on April 28, Kazinform reported.

Participants are expected to discuss the president's Five Social Initiatives put forward back in March 2018.



Over 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the 26th session in the Kazakh capital.



The very first session of the Assembly titled “For peace and accord in our common home” took place in March 1995. In total 25 sessions of the Assembly were held to discuss the most relevant issues for Kazakhstan's society.



There are 1,071 ethnocultural associations in Kazakhstan.