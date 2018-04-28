Turkey to ban sale of alcoholic beverages

2018-04-28 09:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages will be introduced in Turkey on June 24, 2018, the day of the presidential and parliamentary election in the country, the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) of Turkey announced April 28.

The message says that in connection with the election, a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages will remain in effect in all territory of Turkey beginning from 06:00 a.m. to 00:00 p.m. (local time).

All cafeterias and entertainment centers will also be closed on election day.