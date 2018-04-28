Iran’s FM departs for Russia to discuss developments in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed for Moscow, Russia, April 28, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Zarif is scheduled to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

The previous negotiations between the top diplomats of the three countries acting as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire were held in Astana on March 16.

The talks in Astana have been going on in tandem with another series of talks held in Geneva and brokered by the UN. Previous rounds of negotiations under the auspices of the UN over the past five years have failed to achieve tangible results.

Earlier Zarif said that Iran, Russia and Turkey are working to further expand the four de-escalation zones created in Syria as part of the ongoing peace process.

