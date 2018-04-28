National Bank of Tajikistan talks dollar shortage in local market

2018-04-28 09:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) attributes the current US dollar shortage in Tajikistan to the recent sharp devaluation of the Russian ruble against the dollar, Tajik news agency “Asia-Plus” reported.

The recent sharp devaluation of the Russian ruble against the dollar has reportedly affected Tajikistan’s currency market.

Exchange of the Russian ruble for the dollar is one of the main sources to replenish the dollar reserves of the country’s lending agencies.

Remittances in Russian rubles sent from Russia to lending agencies in Tajikistan are paid out to customers in the somoni while the received rubles are used by lending agencies for purchasing dollars in Russia’s financial markets.

The stable exchange rate of the Russian ruble allows Tajik lending agencies purchasing dollars in Russia at the reasonable exchange rate.