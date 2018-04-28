Despite warmth, Merkel and Trump still differ on trade and NATO

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump aired differences over trade and NATO at a White House meeting where they tried to put on a show of warmth and friendship despite tensions between the two allies, Reuters reports.

With Trump poised to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum soon that will impact European exports, Merkel said the decision is now in Trump’s hands on whether to grant exemptions to European Union nations.

“We had an exchange of views. The decision lies with the president,” Merkel told a joint press conference after Trump complained about the U.S.-European trade imbalance, particularly in regards to automobiles.

Merkel’s quick trip came the same week as a three-day state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who, like Merkel, pressed Trump on trade and urged him to keep the United States in a multi-national nuclear deal with Iran. Neither leader appeared to make significant progress convincing Trump on either issue.

Merkel said she could see negotiating a bilateral trade deal between the EU and the United States, saying the World Trade Organization has been unable to deliver multilateral agreements.