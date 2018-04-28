Second day of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to start in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix is due to start in Baku April 28.

On April 27, the first and second practice sessions were held within the Formula 1 competitions in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, the qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix. The first competition in Formula 2 will also be held on April 28.

Finally, on April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.