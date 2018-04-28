Kyrgyzstan participates in USAID's Smart Waters event in Tashkent

2018-04-28 10:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan headed by chief of the Department of Water Resources and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic Nargiz Osmonova took part in a two-day regional training in Tashkent on introduction of the principles of integrated water resources management, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported on April 28 citing the press service of the Central Asian Regional Environmental Center (CAREC).

“This meeting allows establishing a dialogue between specialists of Central Asia in addressing urgent issues of sustainable management and rational use of the region's water resources. Understanding the need to create basin councils helps to speed up the process to ensure rational approach and protection of water resources in the region,” Osmonova said.