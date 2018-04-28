NICE Systems buys US cloud analytics co Mattersight for $90m

2018-04-28 10:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Israeli technology company NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) today announced that it will acquire US cloud-based analytics company Mattersight (Nasdaq: MATR). NICE said that the will further enhance its offering and customer base, Globes reports.

NICE will offer to purchase the outstanding share capital of Mattersight for $2.70 per share, a 25% premium on the Chicago-based company's share price, for a total of $90 million

The integration of NICE analytics powered by Nexidia and Mattersight’s behavioral analytics technology and domain expertise allows organizations to enjoy the market’s most advanced analytics in the cloud, driving personalization and smart connections in real time. This allows them to keep ahead of the field in changing customer preferences and create a superior customer experience.

NICE CEO Barak Eilam, CEO said: “Analytics is the cornerstone of NICE’s strategy of creating a new customer service paradigm with CXone and Adaptive WFO.”