Turkey, Ukraine to start joint manufacturing of An-188 aircraft

2018-04-28 10:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and Ukraine will start joint manufacturing of An-188 military and transport aircraft, Turkish media reported April 28.

It is reported that the first prototype of the aircraft, which is planned to be produced in a joint venture, was presented at the EurAsia Airshow 2018 exhibition, held in Antalya (Turkey) from 25 to 28 April this year.

The exact date of the beginning of joint production of aircraft hasn't been disclosed.

The production of mobile outposts that have proven their worth in the fight against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as well as the production of the Canik TP9 pistols, ANKA drones and other military equipment was launched in Turkey since 2011, in the framework of strengthening the national defense industry.