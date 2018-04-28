Russian and French defense ministers discuss regional, global security issues

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu has held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly, discussing regional and global security issues, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

"On April 27, 2018, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with French Defense Minister Florence Parly. There was a discussion of pressing regional and global security issues," the source said.