Iran-Turkey sign 5 MoUs on sale of aviation industry products

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Iran and Turkey have signed 5 Memorandums of Understanding on the sale of various types of aviation products on the sidelines of 2018 Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey.

Jaffar Zedwar, an official from Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) said that the five pacts include the sale of aviation products, including nuts and bolts as well as other various parts relating to aviation industry, and the Toloe 4 and Serat 2 UAV engines, Mehr news agency reported.

He also announced an agreement on the export of the Iranian 'Saiyan' company products to Turkey including various types of radios and aerobatic flying displays.

The Iranian aviation industry official added “Iran’s achievements in the aviation industry including various advanced helicopters and UAVs, have surprised many Turkish and foreign companies at 2018 Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey."