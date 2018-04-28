Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-04-28 11:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 April 20 1.7 April 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of the last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0272 manats or 1.32 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.07372 manats.