Over 40 ISIS members detained in Turkey

2018-04-28 11:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Around 41 members of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS) were detained in a special operation held in Istanbul, Turkish media reported April 28.

Reportedly, the majority of detainees are foreign nationals, including women.

Details of the operation haven't been disclosed.

The day before, as a result of the special operation carried out by the Turkish intelligence service (MIT), three members of IS were detained.