Uzbekistan presents tourism potential in Kazakhstan

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

A presentation of the “Along the Great Silk Road. Pearls of Uzbekistan” project took place in Almaty, Kazakh news agency Kazinform reported on April 28.

The event is dated to the Unity Day of Kazakhstan and the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, the state tourism committee said.

The project narrates the ancient Great Silk Road routes, cultural heritage of Uzbek cities, namely, Tashkent, Samarqand and Bukhara and the present-day development of the country's tourism sector.