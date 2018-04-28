Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 28.067 manats or 1.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,254.1558 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 16 2288.353 April 23 2268.327 April 17 2285.8625 April 24 2255.339 April 18 2284.086 April 25 2256.6905 April 19 2297.992 April 26 2250.1625 April 20 2282.0545 April 27 2240.26 Average weekly 2287.6696 Average weekly 2254.1558

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.9518 manats or 3.39 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4143 manats.