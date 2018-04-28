AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-28 11:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 28.067 manats or 1.25 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,254.1558 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 16

2288.353

April 23

2268.327

April 17

2285.8625

April 24

2255.339

April 18

2284.086

April 25

2256.6905

April 19

2297.992

April 26

2250.1625

April 20

2282.0545

April 27

2240.26

Average weekly

2287.6696

Average weekly

2254.1558

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.9518 manats or 3.39 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4143 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 16

28.3104

April 23

29.0409

April 17

28.3502

April 24

28.373

April 18

28.4771

April 25

28.3846

April 19

29.2889

April 26

28.1841

April 20

29.2292

April 27

28.0891

Average weekly

28.73116

Average weekly

28.4143

