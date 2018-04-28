Senior Russian diplomat points to major issue in relations with West

Negative mythmaking concerning Moscow is one of the major issues in relations between Russia and the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"The way the West sees Moscow has nothing to do with Russia’s actual intentions, development goals and view on the European security architecture, and it is the main issue in relations," he stressed.

According to Grushko, the situation is dangerous particularly because the Western countries’ policies and military planning are based on their non-realistic views.