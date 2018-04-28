Baku excellently copes with organization of Formula 1 - Bernie Ecclestone

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Baku excellently copes with organization of Formula 1, the former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview with F1News.

"Everything is fine, I am very happy! Baku is doing a great job. Nice people, very nice place. I hope everything will stay the same," Ecclestone said.

Further, speaking about the reforms in the Formula 1 around the world, the ex-chief executive noted that he did not notice any changes.

"Little has changed. In the end, Formula 1 is as good as the people who participate in it, that is, the teams, are interesting," Ecclestone said.

In addition, the ex-chief executive noted that it would be better to return to the V10 engines.

"Four years ago I said that we would have problems because of the engines. It is necessary to allow teams to use more fuel, increase its consumption and return refueling. I think that would make a difference. But that's my opinion. Better yet, if we go back to the V10 engines," Ecclestone said.

The ex-chief executive also spoke about the prospects of increasing the number of races.

"Once there was a maximum of 16 Grand Prix races, but I was able to add to them one race, then another race. I think 20 stages a year is a good number," Ecclestone said.