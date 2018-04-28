Tehran hosts Iran-Europe Banking and Business Forum ‎

Tehran, Iran, April 28

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

The Sixth Iran-Europe Banking and Business Forum started in Tehran on April 28, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

The event, previously held both in Tehran and Frankfurt, will focus on “Iran’s business and banking in post-sanctions era following the implementation of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal).

According to Ali Divandari, the head of Iran’s Monetary and Banking Research Institute (MBRI) and the event’s secretary, this year’s forum is focused on several subjects including the country’s banking relations two years after the implementation of the nuclear deal, the perspective of Iran and Europe’s banking ties in the future, a comprehensive framework of risk management, resolving banking issues and exploring ways of due payment and finally introducing investment opportunities in Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

The European Union and modern compliance management, non-performing loans, auditing standards such as the International Financial Reporting Standards are also among the topics will be discussed in the forum.

Representatives from politics, science, banking and finance industry including Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Central Bank Governor Valiollah Seif, Annemarie van der Heijden, member of the Iran Task Force, European External Action Service of the European Union, Ulrich von Zanthier he Head of KPMG financial services will participate in the forum.

The forum will be ended April 29.

