Day 2 of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-04-28 12:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, qualifying competitions among individual gymnasts with clubs and ribbon and group teams with three balls and two skipping ropes will be held. Also during the day, winners in all-round events both in individual and in group standings will be defined.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by Veronika Gudis and Zohra Agamirova in individual performances and the group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.