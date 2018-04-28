China says won't force India to accept Belt and Road

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Saturday China does not think it is important whether India accepts China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project and China won’t force it to, Reuters reports.

Kong, speaking to reporters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after an informal summit between the leaders of China and India, also said China does not think the Indian government has changed its official position that Tibet is a part of China.

