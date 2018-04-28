Accident occurs in first minutes of Formula 2 competition (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

An accident occurred a few minutes after the start of the Formula 2 competition in Baku.

The car of the Italian pilot Luca Ghiotto from the Campos Vexatec Racing team collided with a safety fence and then with a wall in front of the Four Seasons Hotel as the pilot lost control.

As a result of the collision, debris from the car were scattered on the track. The pilot was not injured, but still left the competition.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - started in Baku April 28.