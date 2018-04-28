Top diplomat hails Russian-Turkish cooperation

The rapid development of comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Turkey shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan place much importance on bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, TASS reports.

"We maintain a rather intensive political dialogue. The presidents are in permanent contact with each other, relations between ministries responsible for trade, economy and transport have also been actively evolving. Humanitarian ties are expanding. The rapid development of our cooperation proves that Presidents Putin and Erdogan place much importance on Russian-Turkish interaction," Lavrov said.