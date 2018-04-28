Azerbaijani gymnasts satisfied with first performance at World Cup

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani national team, taking part in rhythmic gymnastics group exercises, are extremely pleased with their performance in the qualification exercises with five hoops, gymnast Aliya Pashayeva told Trend April 28.

"Of course, there were some mistakes, but we acted as one team, we fought till the end, but we are capable of more and will still show it. Our mood is good and positive. Trainer was pleased, despite the mistakes, and instructed us to continue performances with the same concentration," Pashayeva said.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.